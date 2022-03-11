MUMBAI : The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may review its growth and inflation projections for 2022-23 in view of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, RBI deputy governor Michael Patra said.

“In February 2022, RBI projected inflation to ease to around 4% by the third quarter of FY23. Clearly, recent geopolitical developments pose an upside risk to these projections and the upcoming meeting of the MPC (Monetary Policy Committee) in April will provide a thorough reassessment, but the focus of monetary policy on price stability, with clear accountability and the Centre’s proactive responses to keep prices in check provide confidence that India will weather this storm," Patra added.

RBI’s inflation assessment is at variance with analysts’ estimates, at 5.5%, due to surging commodity prices and likely fuel price hikes. Last month, governor Shaktikanta Das had defended RBI’s inflation projections, saying the nature of India’s inflation is different from other countries.

With international crude prices breaching the $130 per barrel mark, surpassing RBI’s assumption of $75 per barrel, Patra said crude presents an “overwhelming risk" to inflation. However the headroom to adjust excise duty can delay the pass-through to pump prices. The possibility of retail inflation remaining range-bound is bright considering record production and buffer stocks. However, spillovers of geopolitical situations cannot be ruled out, he added.

“While the fallout of the geopolitical situation is being assessed and will be factored into our projections, it is reasonable to treat it as a supply shock at this stage in the setting of the monetary policy."

Patra said India’s growth story is as weak as it was during the 2013 taper tantrum, and called for reviewing growth projection of 7.8% for FY23.

According to Patra, the Russia-Ukraine conflict has drastically altered the global environment and may also influence monetary policy. Investors are currently re-assessing risks and sizeable reallocation is imminent, but there is no clarity yet on the direction and magnitude of capital flows for any specific country, he added.

“For India, direct trade and finance exposures in the context of the ongoing conflict are limited. The contagion could, however, impact India due to a broader fall out on the EMEs (emerging market economies) as an asset class," he added.

