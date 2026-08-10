Mint Explainer | RBI's loan recovery rules: What changes for banks, borrowers

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on 6 August said its norms on loan recovery and the engagement of recovery agents will now take effect from January 2027, three months after the original deadline. The guidelines are meant to prevent lenders and their agents from going too far in pursuit of defaulters. Mint explains.
Why did RBI introduce new guidelines?
Loan recovery has emerged as a contentious issue in recent years, bringing back memories of the late 2000s, when certain private banks employed harsh methods. Plans to review guidelines on recovery agents were first announced on 6 February. The idea was to review and harmonize all the norms around engagement of recovery agents and recovery of loans. The first set of draft guidelines came six days later, while the second iteration was released on 20 May. The final norms were then made public on 6 August. Like other regulators, RBI first announces a draft of an intended guideline and invites feedback. The final norms are issued after feedback.