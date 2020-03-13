MUMBAI : The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday lowered the single borrower and group exposure limit for urban cooperative banks (UCBs) to 15% and 25% of tier I capital, respectively, to reduce concentration risks arising out of such large loans. Existing norms allowed 15% for single borrowers and 40% to group exposures of a bank’s total capital, including tier I and tier II capital.

While the revised exposure limits will apply to all fresh loans, the banks will have to bring down their existing exposures down to the revised limits by 31 March 2023, RBI added. UCBs should have at least 50% of their aggregate loans and advances of not more than ₹25 lakh, or 0.2%, of their tier I capital, whichever is higher, up to a maximum of ₹1 crore, per borrower, the central bank said, adding that UCBs which do not, at present, comply with these norms need to conform by 31 March 2024.

UCBs came into focus on 24 September 2019, when RBI put severe curbs on Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank, including cash withdrawals, amid a probe into accounting lapses. Cash withdrawals were capped at ₹1,000 per account for six months, but subsequently relaxed to ₹50,000, as panic spread among depositors.

Meanwhile, RBI also revised the priority sector lending (PSL) target for UCBs from 40% to 75% of the adjusted net bank credit (ANBC), or credit equivalent amount of off-balance sheet exposure (CEOBSE). These norms will also have to be fulfilled by 31 March 2024. The central bank has already put in place an exposure framework for commercial banks. The Large Exposure Framework (LEF), effective 1 April 2019, seeks to reduce concentration risk in the banking industry, which is already saddled with bad loans. It aims to align with the standards on supervisory framework for measuring and controlling large exposures issued by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision.

The PMC Bank case showed how the bank had disbursed most of its loans to a single borrower group. According to a PTI report on 29 September, erstwhile managing director of the bank, Joy Thomas, reportedly admitted to the RBI that the bank's actual exposure to the bankrupt HDIL is over ₹6,500 crore a whopping 73% of its total assets of ₹8,880 crore.

