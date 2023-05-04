The RBI Thursday asked all banks, financial institutions in the country to ensure all wire transfers—domestic as well as international wire transfers—to contain complete information about the originator and beneficiary to prevent them from being used as a channel for money laundering, terrorist financing platforms

The Reserve Bank of India has recently updated his instructions in the Master Direction on Know Your Customer (KYC) related to wire transfers and also aligned the same with the relevant recommendation of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

As per the updated instructions in the Master Direction "all cross-border wire transfers shall be accompanied by accurate, complete, and meaningful originator and beneficiary information…"

The Reserve Bank’s updated Master Direction on KYC said not only the international wire transfers but also all domestic wire transfers, where the originator is an account holder of the ordering regulated entity, will have to be accompanied by originator and beneficiary information.

"Domestic wire transfers of ₹50,000 and above, where the originator is not an account holder of the ordering RE, shall also be accompanied by originator and beneficiary information as indicated for cross-border wire transfers," the RBI said.

'Ordering RE' refers to the financial institution which initiates the wire transfer and transfers the funds on behalf of the originator.

The RBI further said REs should make available all the information on the wire transfers to appropriate law enforcement and/or prosecutorial authorities as well as FIU-IND on receiving such requests with appropriate legal provisions.

The Reserve Bank further clarified that the latest instructions are not intended to cover any transfer that flows from a transaction carried out using a credit card, debit card, or Prepaid Payment Instrument (PPI) for the purchase of goods or services.