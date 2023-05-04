RBI mandates all wire transfers to have complete info about originator, beneficiary1 min read 04 May 2023, 10:14 PM IST
Domestic wire transfers of ₹50,000 and above, where the originator is not an account holder of the ordering RE, shall also be accompanied by originator and beneficiary information as indicated for cross-border wire transfers, the RBI said
The RBI Thursday asked all banks, financial institutions in the country to ensure all wire transfers—domestic as well as international wire transfers—to contain complete information about the originator and beneficiary to prevent them from being used as a channel for money laundering, terrorist financing platforms
