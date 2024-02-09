RBI mandates lenders to furnish Key Fact Statement: What is KFS and how will it bring transparency? Experts explain
RBI KFS: The Reserve Bank of India orders all regulated entities to provide a key fact statement to borrowers for all retail and MSME loans to enhance transparency and financial literacy.
To ensure greater transparency and promote financial literacy, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has mandated that all regulated entities provide a Key Fact Statement (KFS) to retail and micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) borrowers. The KFS should contain essential information such as the all-inclusive Annual Percentage Rate (APR) and recovery and grievance redress mechanisms.