RBI may change policy stance, tweak growth forecast: Mint Poll

“The outlook for liquidity into December looks more challenging, given the expected rise in CIC on account of the festive season and uncertainty around FX, given upcoming US elections. Therefore, while we see the need for the RBI to turn more favourable in offering liquidity, a cut in the CRR would be a very dovish signal this early in the cycle," added Nomura in its report. CIC refers to currency in circulation and CRR, cash reserve ratio.