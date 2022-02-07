RBI may increase the repo rate by 20 bps outside MPC: SBI Ecowrap report

RBI may increase the repo rate by 20 bps outside MPC: SBI Ecowrap report4 min read . 10:21 AM IST
SBI Ecowrap report is authored by Dr Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Group Chief Economic Adviser, State Bank of India
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
SBI Ecowrap report is authored by Dr Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Group Chief Economic Adviser, State Bank of India
State Bank of India (SBI) Research Report stated that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to increase the repo rate by 20 bps outside MPC. The report titled ‘20 bps hike in reverse repo rate outside MPC’ is authored by Dr Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Group Chief Economic Adviser, State Bank of India. “Given all this, we believe the time is now appropriate to go for a 20 bps hike on reverse repo rate, but outside the MPC meeting as enshrined in the RBI act that clearly lays down that reverse repo is more of liquidity management. A hike in the reverse repo is also required as a larger corridor has resulted in rate volatility." the report said.
State Bank of India (SBI) Research Report stated that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to increase the repo rate by 20 bps outside MPC. The report titled ‘20 bps hike in reverse repo rate outside MPC’ is authored by Dr Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Group Chief Economic Adviser, State Bank of India. “Given all this, we believe the time is now appropriate to go for a 20 bps hike on reverse repo rate, but outside the MPC meeting as enshrined in the RBI act that clearly lays down that reverse repo is more of liquidity management. A hike in the reverse repo is also required as a larger corridor has resulted in rate volatility." the report said.
“For example, the call money rate showed extreme volatility in the month of Jan’22. The gap between High and Low rates during Jan’22 was as high as 79 bps. Even at three instances, the call money rate touched the 4.0% mark also. The reason for this enormous volatility in call money rate is due to wide LAF corridor (currently at 65 bps). Further, the auctioned variable reverse repo rate stands at3.99%, just below the repo rate," the report added.
“For example, the call money rate showed extreme volatility in the month of Jan’22. The gap between High and Low rates during Jan’22 was as high as 79 bps. Even at three instances, the call money rate touched the 4.0% mark also. The reason for this enormous volatility in call money rate is due to wide LAF corridor (currently at 65 bps). Further, the auctioned variable reverse repo rate stands at3.99%, just below the repo rate," the report added.
RBI is likely to maintain the status quo on key policy rates in its next bi-monthly economic policy, which will be the first after the presentation of the Union Budget for 2022-23. Experts, however, are of the opinion that RBI's MPC may change the policy stance from 'accommodative' to 'neutral' and tinker with the reverse-repo rate as part of the liquidity normalisation process.
Highlights from the report:
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!