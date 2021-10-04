Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
RBI may keep policy rates unchanged at 8 October meeting

RBI may keep policy rates unchanged at 8 October meeting

RBI may retain its accommodative stance on Friday.
3 min read . 12:32 AM IST Gopika Gopakumar

Nine out of 10 respondents expect RBI to maintain its accommodative stance and keep policy rates unchanged

MUMBAI : The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to signal a gradual unwinding of emergency liquidity measures introduced after the covid-19 outbreak but keep key interest rates unchanged in its bi-monthly monetary policy review this week, a Mint survey of economists showed.

While the central bank is expected to retain its accommodative stance, it may hint at the coming policy normalization. RBI's monetary policy committee will announce its decision on 8 October.

While the central bank is expected to retain its accommodative stance, it may hint at the coming policy normalization. RBI’s monetary policy committee will announce its decision on 8 October.

While the central bank is expected to retain its accommodative stance, it may hint at the coming policy normalization. RBI’s monetary policy committee will announce its decision on 8 October.

Nine out of 10 respondents expect RBI to maintain its accommodative stance and keep policy rates unchanged, including the repo rate at 4%. Only one economist expects a 15 basis points hike in the reverse repo rate, the rate at which the central bank absorbs excess liquidity.

The respondents were divided over whether RBI will absorb the excess liquidity of 12 trillion through long-term variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) auctions. Under a variable rate reverse repo auction, RBI absorbs liquidity at variable rate as opposed to a fixed rate under the usual reverse repo. With RBI resuming 14-day VRRR auctions from August, and announcing several such auctions of 3-7 day tenor in recent weeks, a majority of economists expects an increase in VRRR auction size, and also longer tenor VRRRs of 28 days or 56 days. The recent cut-off at the latest seven-day VRRR auction at 3.99%, closer to the repo rate, is another reason why the bond market is interpreting it as a normalization signal. A longer term VRRR auction is conducted depending on RBI’s prognosis of the market and for how long it wants to keep the liquidity out of the system

Some economists, including those at Standard Chartered Bank and Deutsche Bank, have advanced their policy normalization expectations amid concerns of rising domestic inflation from high oil and global commodity prices and a sharp increase in the pace of vaccination. However, they expect RBI to watch out for any possibility of a third wave and ensure an accommodative policy to support festive season demand, before hiking reverse repo rate in December.

In the August policy, Jayant Varma was the only MPC member who said the reverse repo rate of 3.35% was no longer appropriate. “The period of active liquidity infusion from RBI is likely behind us, and we could see the central bank stepping up its liquidity absorption in the coming months. Increased quantum of liquidity absorption along with an extended tenor through VRRR, frequent resort to ‘Operation Twists’—aka the simultaneous purchase and sale of government bonds are likely the way forward for RBI," said Rahul Bajoria, chief economist at Barclays Bank.

Other economists, however, said any change to the VRRR auction is ruled out before the festive season. “On liquidity management, an increase in VRRR size is unlikely as the busy festival season is likely to drain out liquidity organically. A lower borrowing programme by the government further requires less liquidity to be absorbed," said Anubhuti Sahay, chief economist, Standard Charted.

The bond market also expects RBI to taper bond buying under its government securities acquisition programme (GSAP). GSAP was introduced in April, with RBI stating it will buy government bonds of 1 trillion in April-June. In July-September, sovereign papers worth 1.2 trillion were purchased.

“RBI will also likely reduce the quantum of GSAP purchase for October-December and January-March. It should be about 75,000 crore in each quarter if RBI decides to maintain the same proportion of GSAP to net market borrowing in 1HFY22 in our view, from the 1.2 trillion committed for July-September, and will likely conduct it in the form of “twist operations", so as to not add further to the large liquidity surplus," Kaushik Das, chief economist, Deutsche Bank.

