Home >Industry >Banking >RBI meets heads of SFBs to discuss board oversight, compliance

RBI meets heads of SFBs to discuss board oversight, compliance

Premium
Stress build-up due to COVID-19 and the mitigation measures for continued resilience of books of SFBs were part of discussions with RBI on Friday. (Photo: Mint)
1 min read . 05:15 PM IST Livemint

  • Challenges and way forward were also deliberated upon so that small finance banks continue to be important players in the Indian financial intermediation space

MUMBAI: Deputy governors of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), MK Jain and M Rajeshwar Rao, on Friday, had met with heads of eleven small finance banks (SFBs) through a video conference to discuss the performance of the lenders.

In a press release issued by the central bank, RBI said discussions with managing directors and chief executives of SFBs ranged across evolution of business model of lenders, enhancing board oversight and professionalism, further improvements in assurance functions such as compliance, internal control, and risk management.

The need to build up IT infrastructure both for customer experience and cyber-security resilience was also discussed.

The central bank said, "stress build-up due to COVID-19 and the mitigation measures for continued resilience of books of SFBs also formed part of the discussions."

Challenges and way forward were also deliberated upon so that small finance banks continue to be important players in the Indian financial intermediation space, the central bank added.

