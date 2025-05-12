Banking for minors: A progress whose time has come
SummaryAs a nation, our collective mobile usage has jumped after the covid pandemic, but the steepest rise is seen in the 10-19 years age group. Against this backdrop, the RBI’s decision to permit minors aged 10 years or older to operate bank accounts reflects the societal shift.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently permitted minors aged 10 years or older to independently open and operate savings and term deposit accounts. In the same week, the Deloitte Global Digital Banking Maturity Survey reported that nine Indian banks were among 40 globally identified digital champions in 2024.