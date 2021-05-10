RBI modifies norms for undertaking govt business by private banks

It may be mentioned that the Finance Ministry in February 2021 had lifted the embargo imposed in September 2012 on further allocation of government business to private sector banks. In view of the lifting of the embargo, the RBI has decided to revise the framework for authorising Scheduled Private Sector Banks as agency banks of RBI for conduct of government business. The notification further said existing private Sector agency bank with whom RBI already has agency banking agreement and who are authorised to do government agency business may continue to do these government agency businesses for Central and/or State Governments without taking any fresh approval from the central bank.

