RBI likely to pause on rates in February policy as liquidity takes centre stage
RBI faces a balancing act: keeping rates steady while injecting liquidity through OMOs or buy/sell swaps to support the rupee and bridging the widening credit-deposit gap.
The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is likely to keep policy rates unchanged at its meeting on Friday, signalling a prolonged pause after aggressive front-loaded easing over the past year, even as liquidity conditions remain tight and bond yields elevated.