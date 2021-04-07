RBI Monetary Policy: COVID vaccine distribution key to global economic recovery, says Das1 min read . Updated: 07 Apr 2021, 10:28 AM IST
- Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das has extended 'On Tap TLTRO' scheme till 30 September, 2021
Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das has extended 'On Tap TLTRO' scheme by six months to 30 September, 2021.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.