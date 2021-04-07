Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Industry >Banking >RBI Monetary Policy: COVID vaccine distribution key to global economic recovery, says Das

RBI Monetary Policy: COVID vaccine distribution key to global economic recovery, says Das

Premium
RBI chief Shaktikanta Dashas
1 min read . 10:28 AM IST Staff Writer

  • Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das has extended 'On Tap TLTRO' scheme till 30 September, 2021

Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das has extended 'On Tap TLTRO' scheme by six months to 30 September, 2021.

Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das has extended 'On Tap TLTRO' scheme by six months to 30 September, 2021.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.