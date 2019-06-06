RBI Monetary Policy Live Updates: Rate decision soon but focus on policy stance

NEW DELHI: Following a two-day meeting earlier this week, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will announce its second bi-monthly monetary policy statement for 2019-20 at 11:45 am today in which the central bank is widely expected to opt for a 25 basis point rate cut.

Amid slowing economic growth and rising global uncertainty, the RBI had decreased the short-term lending rate (repo rate) by 25 basis points each in its last two policy reviews. If the RBI announces a rate cut today, it would be the third such cut in a row.

Currently the repo rate or repurchase rate, at which RBI lends money to banks for a short term, stands at 6%.

Despite the RBI cutting policy rate by 50 basis points so far in 2019, banks have not adjusted their lending and deposit rates accordingly.

After the last rate cut in April, RBI had retained its "neutral" stance but markets expect a change in this stance to "accommodative" or "dovish", especially after the recent GDP numbers.

Here are Live updates from RBI's monetary policy:

-Most economists expect the RBI to cut repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.75%. Two-thirds of 66 economists polled by Reuters expect the MPC to wrap up on Thursday by cutting the repo rate by 25 basis points. Bloomberg said 31 of 43 economists it surveyed expect a 25 bps rate cut.

-At least three economists out of 43 surveyed by Bloomberg are penciling in a 50 basis points cut.

-Bank of America Merrill Lynch economist Indranil Sen Gupta, known for his contrarian calls in the past, is expecting that the RBI will lower its benchmark interest rate by 35 basis points.

-India Ratings has warned that rate cut is unlikely to stimulate demand in the near term due to the absence of quick resonance in the financial market.



