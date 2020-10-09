RBI keeps status quo on key rates as it forecasts 9.5% GDP plunge

RBI keeps status quo on key rates as it forecasts 9.5% GDP plunge3 min read . 11:09 AM IST
- RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announced that the MPC has kept status quo on rates
- RBI maintains its accommodative stance
RBI Monetary Policy: The Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das today announced the policy decision of the Monetary policy committee. RBI's MPC began its three-day deliberations on Wednesday. This is the first meeting of the new MPC which was formed after the appointment of three three eminent economists – Jayant Verma, Ashima Goyal and Shashanka Bhide.
The meeting of the six-member MPC, earlier slated for September 29 to October 1, was rescheduled as the appointment of independent members was delayed. The MPC must have a quorum of four.
RBI Monetary Policy statement: These are the highlights.
Rate Action: The MPC is likely to ensure continuity of policy.
MPC Voting Pattern: The newly inducted members are supposed to have lent a dovish tilt to the MPC.
Forecasts: Economists are also expecting RBI to provide inflation and growth projections for the first time since the February 2020 meeting.
Liquidity: The market is waiting for RBI’s views on the large banking-system surplus liquidity. Read full story here
