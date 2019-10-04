NEW DELHI : As was widely expected, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) today cut the repo rate or key lending rate by 25 basis points while maintaining an accomodative stance. This is the fifth consecutive rate cut by the apex bank this year, aggregating to 135 bps.

After a three-day meeting, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the apex bank also cuts GDP growth forecast for the current fiscal year 2019-20 to 6.1% from 6.9% earlier.

-RBI governor said there is no reason to doubt the government's commitment to maintain the fiscal deficit numbers as given in the budget.

- A repo rate cut allows banks to reduce interest rates for consumers and lowers equal monthly instalments on home loans, car loans and personal loans.

-Central banks around the world are loosening monetary policy to offset a global slowdown made worse by U.S.-China trade tensions

-The rupee pared its early morning gains and was trading marginally down by 2 paise at 70.89 against the American currency, after the Reserve Bank of India cut its repo rate.

-RBI will take a fresh look at cooperative bank regulations and take it up with the government: Shaktikanta Das.

-The RBI has allowed domestic banks to freely offer foreign exchange (forex) prices to NRIs at all times, out of their Indian books, either by a domestic sales team or through their overseas branches.

-The RBI has said that the continuing slowdown warrants intensified efforts to restore the growth momentum.

"Eventually the Repo rate is likely to settle at 4.75 percent in this rate cut cycle. This is good news for the markets even though the markets are concerned about the issues in the NBFC and housing finance space," VK Vijayakumar Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services said.

-For better fund management by banks for NEFT payments, the RBI has decided to extend the collateralised liquidity support, which is currently available till 7.45 pm on NEFT working days, round the clock.

-On the crisis in the Punjab & Maharashtra Cooperative Bank (PMC), the RBI governor said one incident cannot be and should not be used to generalise the health of the co-operative banking sector.

-On Putting Lakshmi Vilas Bank under PCA framework, Das said PCA is an opportunity for the bank to correct itself. "It is nothing new. It has been done in the past too so that timely steps are taken to bring the bank back on rail," he said.

-RBI governor Shaktikanta Das appealed members of the public and all depositors that our banking system remains sound and stable. "There is no reason for unnecessary panic," he said.

-“RBI has once again proved to be well ahead of the curve in unleashing monetary efficacies to combat the economic slowdown, in perfectly complementing the fiscal initiatives, with the cut of 25 bps- bringing down the repo rate to 5.15 %," Dr. K. Joseph Thomas, Head Research - Emkay Wealth Management.

-"I am not aware of any such demand for payment of interim dividend by the government," Shaktikanta Das said.

-RBI will continue accomodative stance as long as it is necessary: Das

-RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said it is not possible to comment where the RBI will take a pause on repo rate.

- RBI said monetary transmission has remained "staggered and incomplete". As against the cumulative policy repo rate reduction of 110 bps during February-August 2019, the weighted average lending rate (WALR) on fresh rupee loans of commercial banks declined by 29 bps.

-RBI said government stimulus measures will help strengthen private consumption and spur investments.

-"A 25 bp rate cut disappoints slightly. The market was firming up in anticipation of a significant cut since the morning, as was the Rupee. 25 bps will neither significantly bump up consumption nor investment. The MPC needs to be more aggressive to give a proper push to growth. Unfortunately this was another opportunity foregone for now," Dr. Ranjan Chakravarty- Product Strategist at Metropolitan Stock Exchange.

-RBI has decided to create a separate category of NBFC, viz., Non-Banking Financial Company-Micro Finance Institution (NBFC-MFI).

-At 12:10 pm, Sensex was trading at 38,071.97 down 34.90 points, or 0.09%, while the 50-share Nifty was 16.10 points, or 0.14%, lower at 11,297.90.

-The RBI forecasts that crude oil prices may remain volatile in the near-term; while global demand is slowing down, the persisting geo-political uncertainties pose some upside risks to the inflation outlook.

-“With inflation expected to remain below target in the remaining period of 2019-20 and Q1:2020-21, there is policy space to address these growth concerns by reinvigorating domestic demand within the flexible inflation targeting mandate," RBI report said.

-RBI has raised its near-term inflation forecast slightly to 3.4% for the second quarter of the fiscal year started April, while projecting the headline number to continue to stay below its medium-term target of 4% -- a level it’s been under for 13 straight months.

-RBI has so far cut the benchmark lending rate by 135 basis points this year.

-A majority of the 39 economists in a Bloomberg survey had predicted the rate cut, while the rest forecast cuts ranging from 15 basis points to 40 basis points.

- RBI MPC member Dr Ravindra H. Dholakia voted to reduce the repo rate by 40 basis points.

-All members of the RBI's MPC voted to reduce the policy repo rate and to continue with the accommodative stance of monetary policy.

-The reverse repo rate was reduced to 4.9%.

-The RBI said these decisions are in consonance with the objective of achieving the medium-term target for consumer price index (CPI) inflation of 4% within a band of +/- 2%, while supporting growth.

-RBI has decided to continue with an accommodative stance as long as it is necessary to revive growth, while ensuring that inflation remains within the target.

-"On the basis of an assessment of the current and evolving macroeconomic situation, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) at its meeting today (October 4, 2019) decided to reduce the policy repo rate under the liquidity adjustment facility (LAF) by 25 basis points to 5.15 per cent from 5.40 per cent with immediate effect," RBI said.

-RBI has revised real GDP growth for 2019-20 downwards from 6.9 per cent to 6.1 per cent – 5.3 per cent in Q2:2019-20.

-In the last four meetings of the RBI, the MPC had slashed repo rate four times. On an aggregate level, it amounts to a 110 basis points cut so far. At its last meeting in August, RBI had reduced the benchmark lending rate by an unusual 35 basis points to 5.40 per cent.

-The RBI is predicted to lower the repo rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 5.15%, which would take cumulative cuts so far this year to 135 bps.

-Reuters reported that some RBI watchers expect a larger rate cut than just 20-25 bps.

-Six out of 10 treasury heads and economists surveyed by Mint said that RBI repo rate will be reduced by 25 basis points to 5.15% while maintain an accommodative stance.

-The industry is also looking forward to RBI's views on key topics like growth, inflation and fiscal deficit.