NEW DELHI : The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced its sixth bi-monthly monetary policy statement for 2019-20 today in which the repo rate was left unchanged, as was widely expected. The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), led by Governor Shaktikanta Das, said it has decided to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 5.15% and persevere with the accommodative stance as long as necessary to revive growth, while ensuring that inflation remains within the target.