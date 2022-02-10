RBI Monetary Policy LIVE Updates: Guv Das likely to keep key rates unchanged

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to keep key policy rates, including repo and reverse repo rates, unchanged in its monetary policy review to be announced today in the backdrop of Union Budget 2022-23 and growing inflationary concerns.
The six-member Monetary Policy Committee headed by Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das started deliberations on the bi-monthly policy review on Tuesday.
The meeting was originally scheduled to take place 7-9 February 2022. However, it was rescheduled to 8-10 February after Maharashtra Government declared February 7 a public holiday to mourn the death of legendary singer Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar.
10 Feb 2022, 09:32 AM IST
RBI Monetary Policy LIVE: India's retail inflation
India's retail inflation likely accelerated to 6.0% in January, the upper limit of the Reserve Bank of India's tolerance band, driven by higher consumer goods and telecom prices along with a comparatively low rate a year ago, a Reuters poll found.
10 Feb 2022, 09:26 AM IST
RBI Monetary Policy LIVE: Things to watch out for
The policy statement is crucial, given that the Union Budget had announced a massive government borrowing programme and global central banks have begun withdrawing monetary stimulus. Read more
10 Feb 2022, 09:22 AM IST
RBI Monetary Policy LIVE Updates: Low-interest rate regime
The industry bodies continue to pitch for a low-interest rate regime citing fragile economic recovery.
10 Feb 2022, 09:21 AM IST
Key policy rates unchanged for over one-and-a-half years
The RBI has not changed key policy rates for over one-and-a-half years. The last time the RBI changed policy rate was in May 2020 when it had slashed the key interest rates to a historic low to support the economy ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic.
10 Feb 2022, 09:21 AM IST
RBI is unlikely to change key policy rates
Analysts and industry leaders feel that the RBI is unlikely to change key policy rates this time and may increase the rates in April.