RBI keeps key rates unchanged, lowers GDP growth from 7.8% to 7.2%. Highlights

RBI keeps key rates unchanged, lowers GDP growth from 7.8% to 7.2%. Highlights3 min read . 10:50 AM IST
The government has mandated the central bank to keep inflation at 4%, with an upper and lower tolerance level of 2 per cent.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The government has mandated the central bank to keep inflation at 4%, with an upper and lower tolerance level of 2 per cent.
RBI Policy: The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) expectedly voted to keep the benchmark repo and reverse repo rates unchanged at record lows on Friday.
In the last 11 meetings, the MPC left interest rate unchanged and also maintained an accommodative monetary policy stance.
The repo rate or the short-term lending rate was last cut on May 22, 2020. Since then, the rate remains at a historic low of 4 per cent.
Proposed to make cardless cash withdrawals across banks & ATMs using UPI
RBI to maintain orderly financial condition in market and will take steps to contain impact of global spillovers: Das.
Edible oil prices could remain elevated, RBI Guv Shaktikanta Das says
Financial markets regulated by central bank to now open at pre-pandemic time of 9AM.
Robust rabi crop should support rural demand; pickup in contact-intensive services to help boost urban demand: Das.
Inflation Estimation:
6.3 % in April-June 2022
5.0% in July-September 2022
5.4% in October-December 2022
5.1% in January-March 2023.
While the pandemic quickly morphed from a health crisis to one of life & livelihood, conflict in Europe has the potential to derail the global economy: RBI governor
Indian economy is steadily reviving from pandemic-induced slowdown, says Das
War could impede economic recovery; RBI cuts growth projection to 7.2 per cent for FY23: Governor Das.
Global crude oil prices remain volatile at elevated levels: RBI Governor Das
Rupee surges 21 paise to 75.82 against US dollar amid RBI maintaining status quo on benchmark lending rate
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das says central bank will focus on "withdrawal of accommodation" to control inflation.
Real GDP growth for FY23 is projected at 7.2%
Supply disruptions have rattled commodity and financial markets: RBI Guv
Downside risk for India's GDP growth: Guv Das
Indian economy comforted by large forex reserves; RBI stands ready and resolute to defend economy: Das.
RBI leaves repo rate and reverse repo rate unchanged. Stance remains accommodative
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday kept the repo rate unchanged at 4% for the 11th time in a row.
All economists surveyed by Bloomberg expect the Reserve Bank of India’s six-member monetary policy committee to hold the benchmark repurchase rate at 4% Friday, while just four out of 29 polled as of Thursday morning see a hike in the reverse repurchase rate -- a tool the RBI uses to remove excess cash from lenders.
India’s central bank will likely raise its inflation outlook to reflect costlier oil while leaving borrowing costs steady at this week’s meeting.
Almost all economists polled by Mint expect the MPC to keep the repo rate unchanged at 4%, while three out of 10 economists expect a 25 basis points hike in the reverse repo rate. Full story
After the February MPC meeting, the RBI had decided to hold its key lending rates steady at record low levels for the 10th straight meeting to support a durable recovery of the economy.
In a report this week, State Bank of India (SBI) said the central bank may increase its inflation projections for fiscal 2022-23 considerably and also lower growth projections.
It expects the RBI to continue with a pause on short-term lending rate (repo).
The Reserve Bank of India's rate-setting panel on Wednesday started discussions to firm up the next bi-monthly monetary policy amid expectations that it might retain status quo on interest rate but change its monetary policy stance amid rising inflation on account of geopolitical developments.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!