Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper

RBI keeps key rates unchanged, lowers GDP growth from 7.8% to 7.2%. Highlights

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das
3 min read . 10:50 AM IST Livemint

The government has mandated the central bank to keep inflation at 4%, with an upper and lower tolerance level of 2 per cent.

RBI Policy: The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) expectedly voted to keep the benchmark repo and reverse repo rates unchanged at record lows on Friday.

In the last 11 meetings, the MPC left interest rate unchanged and also maintained an accommodative monetary policy stance.
 

The repo rate or the short-term lending rate was last cut on May 22, 2020. Since then, the rate remains at a historic low of 4 per cent.

08 Apr 2022, 10:45 AM IST RBI Policy: Cardless cash withdrawals

Proposed to make cardless cash withdrawals across banks & ATMs using UPI

08 Apr 2022, 10:41 AM IST RBI plans to tackle impact of global spillovers

RBI to maintain orderly financial condition in market and will take steps to contain impact of global spillovers: Das.

08 Apr 2022, 10:39 AM IST RBI Policy: Edible oil prices could remain elevated

Edible oil prices could remain elevated, RBI Guv Shaktikanta Das says

08 Apr 2022, 10:37 AM IST RBI financial markets timing

Financial markets regulated by central bank to now open at pre-pandemic time of 9AM.

08 Apr 2022, 10:35 AM IST RBI Policy: Pickup in contact-intensive services

Robust rabi crop should support rural demand; pickup in contact-intensive services to help boost urban demand: Das.

08 Apr 2022, 10:31 AM IST CPI inflation seen averaging 5.7% in FY23

Inflation Estimation:

6.3 % in April-June 2022

5.0% in July-September 2022

5.4% in October-December 2022

5.1% in January-March 2023.

08 Apr 2022, 10:28 AM IST RBI Policy: Conflict in Europe 

While the pandemic quickly morphed from a health crisis to one of life & livelihood, conflict in Europe has the potential to derail the global economy: RBI governor

08 Apr 2022, 10:26 AM IST RBI Policy: Guv Das on covid recovery

Indian economy is steadily reviving from pandemic-induced slowdown, says Das

08 Apr 2022, 10:25 AM IST RBI cuts growth projection

War could impede economic recovery; RBI cuts growth projection to 7.2 per cent for FY23: Governor Das.

08 Apr 2022, 10:25 AM IST Crude oil prices remain volatile

Global crude oil prices remain volatile at elevated levels: RBI Governor Das

08 Apr 2022, 10:24 AM IST RBI Policy: Rupee surges

Rupee surges 21 paise to 75.82 against US dollar amid RBI maintaining status quo on benchmark lending rate

08 Apr 2022, 10:20 AM IST RBI Policy: Inflation

Inflation projected at 5.7%

08 Apr 2022, 10:19 AM IST RBI Policy: "Withdrawal of accommodation"

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das says central bank will focus on "withdrawal of accommodation" to control inflation.

08 Apr 2022, 10:17 AM IST Real GDP growth for FY23 is projected at 7.2%

Real GDP growth for FY23 is projected at 7.2%

08 Apr 2022, 10:14 AM IST RBI Policy: Supply disruptions have rattled commodity

Supply disruptions have rattled commodity and financial markets: RBI Guv

08 Apr 2022, 10:13 AM IST Downside risk for India's GDP growth: Guv Das

Downside risk for India's GDP growth: Guv Das

08 Apr 2022, 10:11 AM IST RBI stands ready

Indian economy comforted by large forex reserves; RBI stands ready and resolute to defend economy: Das.

08 Apr 2022, 10:10 AM IST RBI Policy: Stance remains accommodative

RBI leaves repo rate and reverse repo rate unchanged. Stance remains accommodative

08 Apr 2022, 10:06 AM IST Russia-Ukraine war

Global economy has seen a tectonic shift: Guv Das

08 Apr 2022, 10:06 AM IST MPC Live: Key rates unchanged

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday kept the repo rate unchanged at 4% for the 11th time in a row.

08 Apr 2022, 09:42 AM IST Bloomberg economists expect status quo

All economists surveyed by Bloomberg expect the Reserve Bank of India’s six-member monetary policy committee to hold the benchmark repurchase rate at 4% Friday, while just four out of 29 polled as of Thursday morning see a hike in the reverse repurchase rate -- a tool the RBI uses to remove excess cash from lenders.

08 Apr 2022, 09:41 AM IST RBI to raise inflation outlook

India’s central bank will likely raise its inflation outlook to reflect costlier oil while leaving borrowing costs steady at this week’s meeting.

08 Apr 2022, 09:19 AM IST RBI policy to be announced today: Three key things to watch out for

Almost all economists polled by Mint expect the MPC to keep the repo rate unchanged at 4%, while three out of 10 economists expect a 25 basis points hike in the reverse repo rate. Full story

08 Apr 2022, 08:54 AM IST For durable recovery of the economy

After the February MPC meeting, the RBI had decided to hold its key lending rates steady at record low levels for the 10th straight meeting to support a durable recovery of the economy.

08 Apr 2022, 08:48 AM IST RBI to increase its inflation projections

In a report this week, State Bank of India (SBI) said the central bank may increase its inflation projections for fiscal 2022-23 considerably and also lower growth projections.

It expects the RBI to continue with a pause on short-term lending rate (repo).

08 Apr 2022, 08:48 AM IST Might retain status quo on interest rate

The Reserve Bank of India's rate-setting panel on Wednesday started discussions to firm up the next bi-monthly monetary policy amid expectations that it might retain status quo on interest rate but change its monetary policy stance amid rising inflation on account of geopolitical developments.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!