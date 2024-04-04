The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), responsible for determining the nation's monetary policy and influencing borrowing rates, is gearing up for its highly anticipated policy announcement on April 5, 2024. The outcome of this crucial meeting – which began from April 3 --will be announced around 10 a.m. on April 5 by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

This MPC meeting marks the commencement of the financial year's first bi-monthly review, where key decisions regarding interest rates will be made. Amidst rising inflationary pressures, market observers anticipate that the committee may maintain the repo rate at its current level of 6.5%.

The six-member panel, which deliberates on key interest rates, is chaired by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

When: The RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting kicked off a three-day deliberation from April 3, 2024.

Decision Announcement: Governor Shaktikanta Das will unveil the committee's decision around 10:00 a.m. on April 5 .

Post-Policy Press Conference: Following the announcement, Governor Das will address a press conference at noon on April 5 to elaborate on the policy details.

Where to Watch: Catch the live streaming of the Governor's policy statement on the RBI's official YouTube channel or official social media handle on X.

Whom to Watch: Governor Shaktikanta Das, head of the six-member MPC panel, will deliver the policy statement.

This meeting marks a crucial juncture for the Indian economy as the MPC navigates the challenges of balancing growth and inflation. The committee will consider various economic indicators, including recent inflation trends and growth projections, before deciding on the future course of monetary policy.

Key Dates for FY25 MPC Meetings

April 3-5, 2024

June 5-7, 2024

August 6-8, 2024

October 7-9, 2024

December 4-6, 2024

February 5-7, 2025

The repo rate, which serves as the benchmark interest rate at which the RBI lends to other banks, plays a pivotal role in shaping borrowing costs across the economy. The MPC's deliberations and the subsequent rate decision hold significant implications for businesses, consumers, and the overall economic landscape.

In its previous meeting held in February, the MPC unanimously decided to maintain the repo rate at 6.5%, marking the sixth consecutive time the rate remained unchanged. This decision was made in response to persistent inflationary pressures, reflecting the committee's commitment to maintaining price stability.

