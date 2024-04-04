RBI monetary policy outcome tomorrow: Slated time, how to watch LIVE streaming, and other details
The RBI's key Monetary Policy Committee kicks off its first meeting of FY25 from April 3-5. Led by Governor Shaktikanta Das, the 6-member panel will announce its rate decision on April 5 at 10 a.m. amid expectations the repo rate will remain unchanged at 6.5% due to inflation concerns.
The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), responsible for determining the nation's monetary policy and influencing borrowing rates, is gearing up for its highly anticipated policy announcement on April 5, 2024. The outcome of this crucial meeting – which began from April 3 --will be announced around 10 a.m. on April 5 by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.