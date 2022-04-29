RBI moots priority access to capital for PSBs with better asset quality

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Absence of market discipline, implicit government guarantees, and repeated and unconditional recapitalization of public sector banks could pose a moral hazard problem in them, RBI said.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday suggested setting up of a mechanism that incentivizes public sector banks with better asset quality performance by allowing them priority access to capital.
“To avoid the moral hazard problem of government recapitalization of public sector banks (PSBs), an incentive mechanism should be established and banks with better performance in terms of loan recovery and asset quality improvement should be given priority in terms of access to fresh capital," it said in its Report on Currency and Finance (RCF) for 2021-22.
The government has infused ₹2.9 trillion in the last five years in PSBs, including the recapitalization of ₹4,600 crore in 2021-22, helping state-owned lenders improve their capital adequacy to 14.3% by December 2021.
However, RBI cautioned that capital infusion should not become a substitute for better governance and risk controls.
“In the medium term, it is necessary to wean away PSBs from their dependence on government recapitalization; this will be an important pre-condition to achieve greater privatization of the sector," it said.
The regulator also said that in order to increase the competition in the banking sector and to introduce innovation, RBI’s ‘on-tap’ licensing policy for universal and small finance banks may be effectively used.
According to RBI, the pandemic’s financial fallout was superimposed upon existing vulnerabilities in the sector, restricting the possibility of a finance-led growth. However, the underlying conditions, it said, are favourable and finance led-growth is a viable option, but it must be driven forward by strategic initiatives.
“Banks need to be de-stressed from legacy burden and nudged to direct greater credit towards productive sectors of the economy," it said.
The regulator also pointed out that for quicker and more effective resolution, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) infrastructure needs to be strengthened by increasing the number of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) benches and by training more insolvency professionals.
“Lenders need to accept haircuts to kick-start the economic recovery process," it said.
The pre-pack insolvency mechanism— which combines the cost-effective nature of out-of-court settlements with the legal sanctity available in the IBC framework—is presently available to MSMEs. RBI said on Friday that this needs to be extended to larger corporates as well.
RBI said that for the National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (NARCL) exercise to be cost and time-effective, continued policy support, professional staff and transparency in operations will be key. That apart, the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) will have to tread a fine line between two contradictory goals: being profitable as well as pursuing developmental goals of the economy.
“It may avoid past mistakes of erstwhile development finance institutions to rely on subsidized finance and instead focus on developing the corporate debt market and attracting resources from insurance, pension, and provident funds," RBI said.
The regulator also called for reforms in the corporate bond market that aims at broadening the domestic and foreign investors’ base, providing greater choices for investment suitable for varying risk appetites and developing a liquid secondary market.
“Going forward, the economy’s growing reliance on the digital ecosystem will be helpful in harnessing the benefits of low-cost resource allocation and distributive efficiency. Care however needs to be taken to protect the stakeholders from digital frauds, data breaches and digital oligopolies," it added.