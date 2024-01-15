RBI moots tighter rules to harmonise norms of housing finance firms, NBFCs
The Reserve Bank of India on Monday (January 15) issued a draft framework seeking to harmonise regulations of Housing Finance Companies (HFCs) with those of Non-banking Finance Companies (NBFCs) in several areas including deposit directions. The banking regulator has invited comments from NBFCs (including HFCs) and other stakeholders by February 29, 2024.