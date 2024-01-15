RBI moots tighter rules to harmonise norms of housing finance firms, NBFCs

The Reserve Bank of India on Monday (January 15) issued a draft framework seeking to harmonise regulations of Housing Finance Companies (HFCs) with those of Non-banking Finance Companies (NBFCs) in several areas including deposit directions. The banking regulator has invited comments from NBFCs (including HFCs) and other stakeholders by February 29, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The RBI, in its circular, said it has reviewed the deposit directions for deposit-taking HFCs, participation of HFCs in various derivative products for hedging purposes, diversification into other financial products, adoption of technical specifications by HFCs under the Account Aggregator ecosystem, etc. and has proposed tighter regulations for housing finance firms.

Also Read | Fintechs should create self-regulatory body to ensure statutory compliance: RBI draft norms The draft circular also proposes to review certain directions for deposit-taking NBFCs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The RBI, in its draft circular, proposed stricter regulations for housing finance companies comparable to NBFCs. Currently, HFCs accept public deposits and are subject to more relaxed prudential parameters on deposit acceptance as compared to NBFCs. “Since the regulatory concerns associated with deposit acceptance are same across all categories of NBFCs, it has been decided to move HFCs towards the regulatory regime on deposit acceptance as applicable to deposit-taking NBFCs and specify uniform prudential parameters as prescribed under Master Direction – Non-Banking Financial Companies Acceptance of Public Deposits (Reserve Bank) Directions 2016", the RBI said.

Also Read | Sachin Tendulkar's deepfake: Will be notifying tighter rules, says minister Accordingly, the revised regulations would apply to HFCs accepting or holding public deposits, the apex bank said.

The RBI further said, “Currently the deposit-taking HFCs are required to maintain 13% of liquid assets against public deposits held by them. It has now been decided that all deposit-taking HFCs need to maintain liquid assets to the extent of 15% of the public deposits held by them, by the end of March 31, 2025. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The banking regulator further said it has been decided that the regulations on safe custody of liquid assets for HFCs will be aligned with those of NBFCs in the interest of harmonization of regulations. Accordingly, the instructions on Safe Custody of Liquid Assets / Collection of Interest on SLR Securities shall mutatis-mutandis be applicable to deposit-taking HFCs; and the existing regulations on Safe custody of approved securities as contained in Master Direction – Non-Banking Financial Company – Housing Finance Company (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2021 stand repealed.

Also Read | What is APAAR ID? How is it different from Aadhaar card? The ceiling on the quantum of public deposits held by deposit-taking HFCs, which comply with all prudential norms and minimum investment grade credit rating as specified, shall stand reduced from 3 times to 1.5 times of net owned fund with effect from the date of this circular. Deposit-taking HFCs holding deposits over the revised limit shall not accept fresh public deposits or renew existing deposits till such time the quantum of public deposits is below the revised limit, the RBI said.

The apex bank further said the HFCs will be allowed to diversify their activities into certain fee-based activities without risk participation like in the case of NBFCs, duly ensuring compliance to statutory provisions/ regulations prescribed for such activities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read | Ram Mandir consecration to generate ₹ 1 lakh crore of business: CAIT Subsequent to the transfer of regulation of HFCs from theNational Housing Bank (NHB), the RBI issued a revised regulatory framework for HFCs through a circular dated October 22, 2020, stating further harmonisation between regulations of HFCs and NBFCs will be taken up in a phased manner.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!