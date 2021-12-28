MUMBAI : The Reserve Bank of India scrambled to reassure depositors and shareholders of RBL Bank as the company’s shares plunged as much as 23% on Monday, after a weekend decision by the regulator to name its nominee to the board raised concerns about the lender.

RBI assured that the private lender’s financial health remains stable, and there is no reason for depositors and other stakeholders to react to speculative reports.

RBL stock tanked 23% in intraday trading, closing at ₹140.90 on BSE. Shareholders remained concerned about compliance issues after a slew of sudden management changes, including managing director and CEO Vishwavir Ahuja going on medical leave.

“There has been speculation relating to RBL Bank in certain quarters, which appears to be arising from recent events surrounding the bank," RBI said on Monday, after naming its chief general manager Yogesh Dayal as an additional director on the lender’s board over the weekend.

The regulator said the bank is well-capitalized, and its financial position remains ‘satisfactory’. According to the half-yearly audited results as of 30 September, the bank has maintained a comfortable capital adequacy ratio of 16.33% and provision coverage ratio of 76.6%. The bank’s liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) is 153% as of 24 December as against the regulatory requirement of 100%, RBI said.

“Further, it is clarified that appointment of additional directors in private banks is undertaken under Section 36AB of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, as and when it is felt that the board needs closer support in regulatory or supervisory matters," it said.

However, analysts estimate pain ahead for the company as the management saga could delay business normalization, and the stock may soon be replaced in the Nifty Bank index.

According to Anand Dama, an analyst at brokerage Emkay Global Financial Services, more explanation will be required from the management to justify the sudden exit of Vishwavir Ahuja nearly six months before his term ends in June and the RBI’s intervention (typically seen in weak banks such as Ujjivan Small Finance Bank and Dhanlaxmi Bank).

Dama believes RBI’s discomfort with the lender’s unsecured asset portfolio and poor compliance with its directives could have led to its intervention, apart from ensuring a smooth management transition and comforting stakeholders.

“That said, we draw some comfort from the appointment of Rajeev Ahuja (part of the turnaround journey) as interim MD and CEO, healthy liquidity buffers/capital ratios (tier-I at 15.5%) and management’s strategic intent to change the portfolio mix toward secured assets. However, near/medium-term business/asset quality dislocation is inevitable," he said.

Dama cut earnings estimates of RBL Bank for FY22, FY23 and FY24 by 176%, 13% and 12%, respectively, factoring in risks like lower return on equity (RoE) and near-term management uncertainty. Meanwhile, Abhilash Pagaria, an analyst at Edelweiss Alternative Research, expects RBL Bank to be removed from the Nifty Bank index as part of the semi-annual index rejig of Nifty Indices, which will be announced in the second half of February.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), with a stake of 29.2%, stand to lose most if the stock continues to fall further. Retail investors have an exposure of 17.49%, while mutual funds hold 15.81%, high net-worth individuals (HNIs) have a 7.75% stake and insurance companies owned 5.31% at the end of the September quarter, according to BSE data. The government also holds 0.36% in the bank. Year to date, the stock has fallen 39%, falling 23% in December alone. In the previous two years, the stock has slipped 33-40% each. The stock had hit a record high of ₹716.55 on 28 May 2019, and has lost 80% since then.

