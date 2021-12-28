RBI  moves to allay fears as  RBL  Bank  stock tanks

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), with a stake of 29.2%, stand to lose most if the stock continues to fall further. Retail investors have an exposure of 17.49%, while mutual funds hold 15.81%, high net-worth individuals (HNIs) have a 7.75% stake and insurance companies owned 5.31% at the end of the September quarter, according to BSE data. The government also holds 0.36% in the bank. Year to date, the stock has fallen 39%, falling 23% in December alone. In the previous two years, the stock has slipped 33-40% each. The stock had hit a record high of ₹716.55 on 28 May 2019, and has lost 80% since then.

