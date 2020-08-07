RBI moves to revive economy, preserve financial stability

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday left interest rates unchanged amid rising inflation, and stayed on the path of accommodative monetary policy to nurture an economic recovery, while reserving dry powder for later use. Governor Shaktikanta Das said the central bank will remain vigilant on inflation, which crossed its tolerance limit of 6% in June, nearly doubling from a year ago.

“At the end of its deliberations, the monetary policy committee (MPC) voted unanimously to leave the policy repo rate unchanged at 4% and continue with the accommodative stance of monetary policy as long as necessary to revive growth and mitigate the impact of covid-19, while ensuring inflation remains within the target going forward," Das said after the rate-setting panel concluded its three-day meeting.

The MPC’s action was in line with the expectations of bankers and economists polled by Mint who predicted a status quo due to concerns around stalling growth despite signs of recovery since the easing of lockdown measures.

Das warned India’s real gross domestic product (GDP) growth is set to contract in 2020-21, but did not give a specific forecast. “An early containment of the covid-19 pandemic may impart an upside to the outlook. A more protracted spread of the pandemic, deviations from the forecast of a normal monsoon and global financial market volatility are key downside risks," he said.

Rajnish Kumar, chairman, State Bank of India, said, “On the macroeconomic front, the outlook to growth continues to be negative, with RBI refraining from giving any number to the extent of GDP contraction on account of covid. The asymmetric recovery across rural and urban areas poses a challenge in policy formulation. The outlook on inflation is equally uncertain as supply shock has limited the scope of monetary policy in containing risk. On balance, demand shock appears to net out the supply shock on price levels."

The MPC statement noted that fresh outbreaks of covid-19 are among the biggest hurdles to growth, which is gradually recovering from the pits of April and May. The MPC said while a bumper agricultural season is expected to boost demand in rural areas, given the jump in kharif crop sowing; industrial production continues to contract, making a broader long-term revival uncertain.

“Given an environment of unprecedented stress, supporting the recovery of the economy assumes primacy in the conduct of monetary policy", Das said, adding “While space for further monetary policy action is available, it is important to use it judiciously to maximize the beneficial effects for underlying economic activity."

According to the governor, various liquidity measures including rate cuts since March have had a considerable impact on the stability of the financial markets, blunting the impact of the pandemic. “The cumulative reduction of 250 basis points is working its way through the economy, lowering interest rates in money, bond and credit markets, and narrowing down spreads," he said.

Among other regulatory measures, RBI on Thursday allowed banks to do a one-time restructuring of retail and corporate loans till the end of December. Separately, it also eased gold loan guidelines, allowing banks to lend more against gold, increasing the loan-to-value ratio on these loans to 90% from 75%.

The benchmark Sensex closed at 38,025.45 points, up 0.96% from its previous close. The rupee closed at 74.93, up 0.01% from its previous close, while the 10-year bond yield closed at 5.81% up 4 basis points.

“The market was hoping for a small cut in reverse repo rate, some roadmap for open market operations and some increase in held-to-maturity limits, so in that context, it is a bit disappointing," said R.K. Gurumurthy, treasury head, Lakshmi Vilas Bank.

