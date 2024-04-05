RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

MUMBAI : The Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy committee kept the key repo rate on hold at 6.5% for a seventh consecutive time, as it looked for inflation to contract on a durable basis to meet the central bank’s target of 4%.

The rate-setting panel on Friday maintained its stance of “withdrawal of accommodation" to “ensure that inflation progressively aligns to the target, while supporting growth"—which it now expects to expand at a faster clip than it had anticipated.

The RBI also maintained its headline retail inflation target for FY25 at 4.5%. This was aided by inflation remaining within its flexible band of 2-6% over the last six months. Retail inflation as measured by the consumer price index (CPI) came in at 5.09% in February.

“Food price uncertainties continue to weigh on the inflation trajectory going forward," governor Shaktikanta Das said on Friday.

The standing deposit facility rate and the marginal standing facility rate also remained unchanged.

The rate setting panel retained the gross domestic product (GDP) growth estimate for 2024-25 at 7%, as forecast in the February monetary policy. Das had recently said growth in FY24 could be close to 8%.

“Domestic economic activity continues to expand at an accelerated pace, supported by fixed investment and improving global environment," said Das.

The Indian economy expanded at a faster-than-expected pace of 8.4% in the three months through December. The economy grew at 7.8% in first quarter of FY24, and at 7.6% in the second quarter. While the first advance estimates of national income released in January pegged FY24 GDP growth at 7.3%, the second advance estimate in February raised it to 7.6%.

Economists now expect the central bank to announce the first set of rate cuts only in the second half of 2024, with some even looking at the last three months of the year.

“...we do not see much scope for any rate easing until Q2 FY25. Earliest possibility of rate easing can emerge in Q3 FY25," said Upasna Bhardwaj, chief economist, Kotak Mahindra Bank.

While MPC members Shashanka Bhide, Ashima Goyal, RBI executive director Rajiv Ranjan, deputy governor Michael Patra and governor Das voted to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 6.5%, Jayanth R. Varma voted to reduce the policy repo rate by 25 basis points (bps). Varma was also the sole dissenting member on the stance and voted for a change to neutral.

Governor Das cautioned that the outlook for global trade remains sluggish, with growth expected to be below historical averages. He also highlighted concerns about persistent inflation in the service sector of developed economies.

“In the last monetary policy statement, if you recall, I heard expressed concerns about the high levels of public debt in both advanced and emerging market economies. These are dormant risks, which could erupt abruptly," Das said.

Monetary transmission continues to be awork in progress, the RBI governor said, adding that the central bank will remain flexible in its liquidity management.

