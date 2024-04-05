RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%
India's central bank maintained its headline retail inflation target for FY25 at 4.5%, and expects GDP to expand by 7%.
MUMBAI : The Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy committee kept the key repo rate on hold at 6.5% for a seventh consecutive time, as it looked for inflation to contract on a durable basis to meet the central bank’s target of 4%.
