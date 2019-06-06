(Reuters file)
(Reuters file)

RBI MPC lowers GDP growth projection to 7% from earlier 7.2% for FY20

1 min read . Updated: 06 Jun 2019, 12:27 PM IST Gopika Gopakumar

  • The monetary policy committee expects growth in in the range of 6.4-6.7% in the first half of FY20 and 7.2-7.5% in the second half
  • Consumer price inflation forecast for the first half of 2019-20 revised to 3-3.1% from 2.9-3% earlier

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy committee on Thursday announced a 25 basis points cut in key policy rates with an expected change in policy stance to accommodative from neutral.

The repo rate stands reduced to 5.75% from 6% earlier and the reverse repo rate stands adjusted to 5.5%.

The MPC noted that growth has weakened significantly as reflected in a further widening of the output gap compared to the April 2019 policy. A sharp slowdown in investment activity along with a continuing moderation in private consumption growth is a matter of concern, it noted.

The MPC revised both its growth and inflation forecasts for the current fiscal year. GDP growth has been revised downwards to 7% from the earlier projection of 7.2%. The MPC expects growth in the range of 6.4-6.7% in the first half of 2019-20 and 7.2-7.5% in the second half.

Consumer price inflation forecast for the first half of 2019-20 was revised to 3-3.1% from 2.9-3% earlier, while the projection for the second half stands revised to 3.4-3.7% from 3.5-3.8% earlier.

“Risks around the baseline inflation trajectory emanate from uncertainties relating to the monsoon, unseasonal spike in vegetable prices, international fuel prices and their pass-through to domestic prices, geo-political tensions, financial market volatility and the fiscal scenario," the RBI policy stated.

The MPC members unanimously decided to reduce the policy rate and also change the monetary policy stance.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue