RBI MPC meet begins; rate cut unlikely but commentary will be keenly watched

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday has started its three-day deliberations. There is a consensus that the central bank will maintain status quo on the benchmark lending rates in the view of inflation, scheduled to be announced on 9 October.

Experts said that the central bank may not go for a reduction in the policy rate in the wake of rising Consume Price Index (CPI) based inflation, driven mainly by supply-side issues.

Rahul Gupta, head of research- currency, Emkay Global Financial Services said, "We expect the central bank to maintain a status quo on the back of rising inflation. The focus will be on growth projections, as since February 2020, the RBI has not given a solid economic projection."

A rate cut is unlikely in the forthcoming policy review, said Edelweiss in its report adding, "we do expect the policymakers to maintain the dovish or accommodative stance, thereby keeping the door open for further rate cuts".

Murlidhar, MD & CEO, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company Ltd, said, “While the prevailing high CPI levels may preclude any immediate action on rates by MPC, we expect MPC to acknowledge the need to support nascent and fragile economic recovery. We expect MPC to keep key rates unchanged and reiterate its accommodative stance based on lower forward trajectory of CPI inflation".

Tanvee Gupta Jain, Economist, UBS Securities India expects the RBI to keep the policy rates on hold. "The retail inflation (CPI) was above the RBI's upper tolerance band of 6 per cent in the past two quarters (March and June 2020), and likely remained above 6 per cent in the September quarter too," Jain added.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das had earlier said, although there was headroom for further monetary policy action, it was important to keep "our arsenal dry and use it judiciously".

The RBI had to postpone its last meeting of MPC beginning 29 September as government could not feel the vacancies after the tenure of the three external members ended in September. The central government on Tuesday appointed three external members Ashima Goyal, Jayanth R Varma and Shashanka Bhide to the MPC of the Reserve Bank of India

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via