Slowing growth, cooling inflation may spark 25bps repo cut
Out of the 15 respondents, 14 said RBI's MPC will unanimously back a 25 bps repo rate cut to 5.75%, keeping the monetary policy stance unchanged at accommodative. This comes after India's FY25 GDP growth fell to 65%. Retail inflation has cooled as well.
The Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is likely to announce its third consecutive rate cut this week, a Mint poll of economists and treasury heads found, after the economy grew at its slowest pace in four years amid persisting global uncertainties.