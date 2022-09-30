RBI names 16 leading NBFCs in its upper layer list1 min read . Updated: 30 Sep 2022, 11:49 PM IST
RBI’s scale-based NBFC regulation announced in October 2021 has four layers: base layer, middle layer, upper layer and top layer.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday released a list of 16 upper layer non-banking finance companies (NBFC-ULs) that must adhere to enhanced regulation.