Mint Explainer | New RBI digital banking rules kick in 2026—here’s what it means
Anshika Kayastha 5 min read 04 Dec 2025, 09:00 am IST
Summary
The central bank’s new framework tightens approvals, raises compliance standards and reshapes how banks deliver digital services to millions of users.
MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued guidelines for how banks can offer services through digital channels, following industry feedback on the draft guidelines issued in July. Coming into force on 1 January 2026, these rules tighten approvals for banks, raise compliance and customer-protection requirements, and strengthen disclosure and grievance-redressal standards.
