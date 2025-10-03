Mint Explainer: How will RBI's digital payment authentication beyond SMS OTPs work?
Anshika Kayastha 5 min read 03 Oct 2025, 05:21 pm IST
Summary
Although SMS-based OTPs can be used for digital payment authentication, the RBI wants the payments ecosystem to leverage technological advancements, such as biometrics, app-based tokens, and device-native authentication methods.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
MUMBAI : The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced revised norms for digital payment authentication, making two-factor authentication (2FA) mandatory and requiring the use of alternatives to SMS-based one-time passwords (OTPs) for compliance.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story