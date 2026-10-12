Banks seek clarity on RBI's new forex curbs, flag operational challenges

Subhana Shaikh
4 min read12 Oct 2026, 09:18 PM IST
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Under the new rules, authorised dealer (AD-I) banks must maintain a cash FERR with the RBI equivalent to 20% of the rupee value of each rupee-involving foreign exchange derivative contract with a notional value exceeding $2 million. (AFP)
Summary
The measures, announced over the weekend, have raised questions about maintaining the Foreign Exchange Risk Reserve, recovering the associated costs from customers and calculating the notional value of transactions involving multiple options strategies.

Mumbai: Banks have approached the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) seeking clarity on the operational aspects of its latest measures to curb speculative activity and support the rupee, which has been under pressure, three market participants aware of the development said.

The measures, announced over the weekend, have raised questions about maintaining the Foreign Exchange Risk Reserve (FERR), recovering the associated costs from customers and calculating the notional value of transactions involving multiple options strategies. Banks have approached the RBI through Foreign Exchange Dealers’ Association of India (FEDAI) and are awaiting further guidance, potentially through frequently asked questions (FAQs), to resolve these issues, the participants said.

Under the new rules, authorised dealer (AD-I) banks must maintain a cash FERR with the RBI equivalent to 20% of the rupee value of each rupee-involving foreign exchange derivative contract with a notional value exceeding $2 million. Banks have sought clarity on how to calculate the notional value when customers undertake complex options strategies, the participants said.

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The rupee gained 1% on Monday to 95.5938 per dollar, marking its biggest single-day gain in more than eight months and trimming its losses for the year to 6%. “If this level remains steady, then it can be surmised that the speculative forces had a role to play in the rupee decline,” Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda said.

Cost to customers

Banks are also uncertain whether they can charge customers for the reserve requirement at the end of the day, based on the duration of a transaction, or incorporate the cost into pricing, the treasury official said. Including the reserve cost in pricing could complicate mark-to-market calculations, underscoring the need for greater clarity on implementation, the official added.

Lenders are also seeking guidance on the operational aspects of maintaining the reserve, including when the amount must be deposited with the RBI and which account should be used, a second treasury official said.

Under the requirement, banks must set aside in cash an amount equivalent to 20% of the rupee value of the notional amount, without earning interest on the reserve. This creates an opportunity cost for lenders that could be passed on to customers.

Earlier on Monday, Reuters reported that banks had urged the RBI to remove the requirement for a 20% cash deposit with the central bank against foreign exchange derivatives used to hedge current-account exposures.

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“If I am borrowing at 6%, my opportunity cost for that reserve maintenance is 6%,” the second treasury official said. “There is no clarity on whether I need to collect it from the customer. RBI is silent on it.”

Banks are also seeking clarification on whether the revised $5 million threshold for foreign exchange derivative transactions undertaken without establishing an underlying exposure, down from $100 million earlier, applies to imports and exports combined or only to import-related transactions.

Banks had approached the RBI through FEDAI for guidance, but no clarification had been received so far, the second official said.

Other measures

The RBI's other measures include a ban on rebooking rupee-involving foreign exchange derivative contracts cancelled after the directions were issued. Users hedging contracted exposures must also confirm that the same exposure has not been hedged with another authorised dealer.

Separately, the RBI opened a special window for three public sector oil marketing companies—Indian Oil Corp., Hindustan Petroleum Corp. and Bharat Petroleum Corp.—to meet their daily dollar requirements through designated banks.

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“While these moves reflect the policymakers’ discomfort with the foreign exchange strain, this can only be a quick fix, while the underlying balance of payments remains in deficit, reflecting weak capital flows,” Madhavi Arora, chief economist at Emkay Global Financial Services, said in a report on 12 October.

“The measures may buy some time and provide near-term relief, but their effectiveness will remain limited unless underlying vulnerabilities are addressed. If global conditions do not improve, policy trade-offs could become expensive and would require a broader set of policy rehauls,” she said.

About the Author

Subhana Shaikh

Subhana Shaikh is a business journalist at Mint, where she covers the Reserve Bank of India, monetary policy, and India’s bond markets. She has seven years of experience in reporting on financial markets, with a focus on banking and the broader financial system.<br><br>She began her career after completing her postgraduate diploma at the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media, Bengaluru. She then spent five years at Informist Media, a news wire agency, where she closely tracked bond markets and the BFSI sector, developing a strong foundation in market reporting. She later moved to NDTV Profit, where she expanded her coverage across a wide range of business and economic stories.<br><br>At Mint, Subhana focuses on explaining central bank decisions, bond market movements, and banking trends for her readers. Her reporting combines on-ground inputs with careful analysis to help audiences understand complex financial developments.<br><br>Based in Mumbai, she is interested in exploring stories across the business landscape. Outside of work, she enjoys reading and spending time with her three cats.

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