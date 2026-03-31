The defence of the rupee has entered a crucial stage, with the central bank virtually forcing commercial banks to share the burden as it guards the country's forex trove.
RBI’s new forex rules signal shifts in currency strategy; banks now on frontline
SummaryWhile the measure may have some short-term impact, the Indian economy's fundamentals will determine the course of the rupee. The move may support the rupee from falling further, but lead to mark-to-market losses in the March quarter.
The defence of the rupee has entered a crucial stage, with the central bank virtually forcing commercial banks to share the burden as it guards the country's forex trove.
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