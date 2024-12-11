Sanjay Malhotra RBI Governor Press Conference LIVE: Sanjay Malhotra, who was Revenue Secretary with the Finance Ministry, today (December 11) began his three year term as the new Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Malhotra will address the media at 3 pm today.
His assignment was announced by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet in an official notification on December 9. Former RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das' six-year term ended on December 10.
Malhotra is an IAS officer from the 1990 batch; he graduated in computer science from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur, and completed his Master's in Public Policy from Princeton University, United States.
In his 33-year career, Malhotra has worked in finance, IT, power, finance, mines, and taxation, among other sectors. He last served the Indian government as Secretary of Revenue with the Ministry of Finance and has in-depth experience in finance and taxation at both State and central government levels.
