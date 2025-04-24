Industry
What RBI’s new liquidity coverage ratio norms mean for banks
Anshika Kayastha 5 min read 24 Apr 2025, 06:00 AM IST
SummaryBanks' LCR will improve by around 6 percentage points at an aggregate level, as per an impact analysis undertaken by RBI.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India issued the final norms on computation of high-quality liquid assets (HQLA) and the run-off factor on certain categories of deposits, for banks calculating their Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR). The new guidelines are based on feedback and comments from the central bank on the draft guidelines issued in July 2024. The new norms will come into effect from April 2026. Mint takes a look at the changes from the draft norms and what the new norms will mean for banks:
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less