RBI nod for Yes Bank stake sale likely by Nov, says CEO

On 24 August, shareholders approved the fundraising proposal at an extraordinary general meeting. On 29 July, the bank said its board approved the fundraising by selling shares and warrants to private equity investors Carlyle Group and Advent International. These investments would give Carlyle and Advent as much as 10% each in the bank once the warrants are converted into shares. Under RBI regulations, any stake sale over 4.99% in a private bank to an investor requires regulatory approval.