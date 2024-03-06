RBI not against fintechs, Paytm order against a regulated entity: Shaktikanta Das
Das has countered the criticism that the central bank is against fintechs in India and that RBI's recent action against Paytm Payments Bank was only against a regulated entity.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das has rejected the criticism that the central bank is against fintechs in India, saying the RBI's recent order against Paytm Payments Bank (PPBL) was only against a regulated entity.
Next Story
₹1,100.72.28%
₹1,441.10.05%
₹1,088.10.8%
₹129.70.46%
₹783.90.02%
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message