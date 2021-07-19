Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Industry >Banking >RBI not alarmed by temporary inflation, ex-deputy governor says

RBI not alarmed by temporary inflation, ex-deputy governor says

Premium
He said the RBI and the Monetary Policy Committee expect the government’s borrowing program to go through smoothly without disturbing the yield curve.
1 min read . 01:35 PM IST Bloomberg

Retail inflation has been hovering well above the central bank’s upper tolerance limit of 6% for the past two months,

The Reserve Bank of India sees the current spate of quickening inflation driven by supply-side constraints that are likely to go away as the economy reopens, according to one of its ex-deputy governors.

The Reserve Bank of India sees the current spate of quickening inflation driven by supply-side constraints that are likely to go away as the economy reopens, according to one of its ex-deputy governors.

“That is why the RBI is not very concerned about immediate increase in inflation rates," R. Gandhi, who was a deputy governor at the central bank between 2014 and 2017, said in an interview to Bloomberg TV’s Rishaad Salamat and Haslinda Amin.

“That is why the RBI is not very concerned about immediate increase in inflation rates," R. Gandhi, who was a deputy governor at the central bank between 2014 and 2017, said in an interview to Bloomberg TV’s Rishaad Salamat and Haslinda Amin.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Although retail inflation has been hovering well above the central bank’s upper tolerance limit of 6% for the past two months, Governor Shaktikanta Das recently described the trend as a “transitory hump." His comments underlined the monetary authority’s intent to keep borrowing costs lower for longer to support the economy’s recovery from an unprecedented contraction last fiscal year.

Still, bond traders have read higher inflation, a near-record government borrowing program and elevated oil prices as factors pointing to a sooner-than-expected tightening in monetary policy. The yield on the benchmark 10-year government bonds has jumped by 16 basis points so far this month to 6.21%, the most since February.

“I see it as standard tension between market participants and the monetary policy authority," Gandhi said. “This is nothing to be concerned about."

He said the RBI and the Monetary Policy Committee expect the government’s borrowing program to go through smoothly without disturbing the yield curve.

Here are some more comments by Gandhi:

  • RBI following up beliefs with words and actions, including through devolvements at bond auctions which send a strong message
  • Economy unlikely to overheat because of unused capacity and low credit growth
  • Recent elevated oil prices are reason for concern, but impact on inflation should be manageable

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Why it will be difficult to dislodge BJP from UP

Premium

Digital Indians are enamoured with Buy Now Pay Later credit

Premium

Decoding the mad rush for technology IPOs

Premium

Three decades on, Hilsa returns to the Ganga

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!