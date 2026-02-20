RBI asks NPCI to review UPI Autopay amid concerns over unexplained debits
Mansi Verma , Anshika Kayastha 4 min read 20 Feb 2026, 06:01 am IST
Summary
User complaints began mounting towards the end of 2025 over involuntary autopay mandates and difficulty cancelling them.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
India’s banking regulator has asked digital payments facilitator the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to look into rising complaints of erroneous UPI Autopay debits, three people aware of the matter told Mint.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story