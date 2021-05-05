RBI offers booster  dose to support health sector

Under the special liquidity window, RBI said all loans given will be classified as priority sector loans till repayment or maturity. Bank can disburse these loans to borrowers directly or through intermediaries regulated by RBI. Das said that banks are expected to create a covid loan book under the scheme. By way of an incentive, banks can park their surplus liquidity up to the size of the covid loan book with RBI under the reverse repo window at 40 basis points higher than the reverse repo rate. For instance, if a bank has lent ₹500, it can earn 3.75% on the liquidity parked in the reverse repo window.