RBI offers to make secondary market purchases at higher yields

Mumbai: The Reserve bank of India on Wednesday accepted a higher cut-off yield on the bonds offered via the special open market operations, which experts said is a sign that the central bank could be loosening its grip to keep the yields lower. In the latest round of auctions, RBI decided to purchase the 10 year bond at 6.18%, 2033 bond at 6.8% and 2028 bond at 6.5% from the secondary market.

During the auction held last week, RBI had sold some of the 10-year debt paper at 6.22% compared with 6% in previous auctions. This comes after a spike in U.S. Treasury yields and oil prices pushed borrowing costs higher globally.

The yield on the 10 year benchmark bond on Wednesday closed at 6.25% up 5 basis points from its previous close of 6.20%

“The RBI clearly seems to be taking a more balanced approach to bond yields now. While it’s continuing to facilitate the large borrowing program through its regular interventions such as OMO and OT, it is also now allowing market forces to prevail a bit in the yield discovery process. Given that bond yields are going higher in almost all global markets on the expectations of better growth and higher inflation, RBI is now letting some bit of the fundamental change in the macro picture filter down to bond yields rather than being fixated at a certain level. There certainly seems to be an acknowledgement of market forces and this bodes well for secondary market liquidity and auction demand going ahead," said B Prasanna, group head of global markets, ICICI Bank ltd.

In this special round of OMO known as Operation Twist, RBI had offered to buy ₹20,000 crore of bonds from the secondary market and sell ₹15,000 crore of bonds. Typically the notified amount of buy-sell remains the same, though RBI has in many occasions bought more than it sold to boost the liquidity in the bond market.

The move to experiment with two tools suggests RBI’s desperation to bring down the yield on the 10-year benchmark bond to below 6% to support the government’s borrowing programme. The central bank has been conducting OMOs and has also been directly intervening in the secondary market to smoothen the yield curve. So far this fiscal, RBI has undertaken OMO purchases of G-Secs of ₹4.07 trillion and OMO purchases of state development loans of ₹30,000 crore

Last month RBI had allowed partial devolvement of government bond auction on primary dealers after it rejected the bids at yields higher than what it is comfortable with. The total amount devolved was ₹21,594 crore, with ₹10,700 crore worth of the 5.15% GS 2025 bond and ₹10,894 crore of the 5.85% GS 2030 bond being allotted to primary dealers.

On 25 February RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das had urged cooperation from bond market participants for the orderly evolution of the yield curve . He had also assured that the central bank will not drain liquidity prematurely to stifle growth.

