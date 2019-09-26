Mumbai: The Reserve Bank Officers' Cooperative Credit Society Ltd (RBOCCS) has fixed deposits totalling ₹105 crore with Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank which was put under restrictions of the central bank.

According to the FY19 annual report of RBOCCS, the quantum of the fixed deposit was at ₹96 crore at the end of FY18 and has increased 9% since then. This deposit is part of the cooperative society’s investments of ₹478.64 crore in fixed deposits, short term deposits and shares of one cooperative bank. Of this, ₹473.36 crore is in fixed deposits, ₹5 crore is in a short-term deposit. It also owns 2,784 shares of ₹1,000 each of Mumbai District Central Cooperative Bank. All the deposits are in various cooperative banks, showed the annual report.

The largest of these fixed deposits, as on 31 March, 2019, was in PMC Bank, followed by ₹100 crore in Bharat Cooperative Bank (Mumbai) Ltd.

This credit society was established on 16 December, 1967, and caters to the credit needs of Reserve Bank of India Officers posted across India. It was originally registered under section 9(1) of Maharashtra Cooperative Societies Act 1960 and is deemed to have been registered under the Multi State Cooperative Credit Society's Act 2002, according to its website.

It provides loans to its members to secure residential accommodation, to purchase a plot of land for housing, house repairing, to meet educational, medical and marriage expenses as well. The members are sanctioned loans of up to ₹60 lakh or fifty times of their gross salary, whichever is less. While the repayment is either on demand or installments as determined by the managing committee, it cannot exceed 240 monthly installments.

The RBI on Tuesday put restrictions on PMC Bank, amid a probe into accounting lapses. Cash withdrawals were capped at ₹1,000 per account, spreading panic among depositors. PMC Bank has also been barred from making fresh loans and taking deposits. The restrictions, under Section 35A of the Banking Regulation Act, are aimed at preventing a run on the bank that could end up endangering the stability of the entire financial system because of a contagion effect.