RBI on IIFL Finance, JM Financial: Actions to ensure ethical business practice, analysts say
RBI imposed an embargo on IIFL Finance’s gold loan business and then on JM Financial Products’ loan against shares & IPO financing business, citing persistent regulatory non-compliance and governance issues.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) seems to be in on a system clean-up mission after its recent orders on companies like IIFL Finance, JM Financial and even Paytm Payments Bank.
Next Story
₹1,100.72.41%
₹1,441.10.34%
₹1,088.11.17%
₹129.70.39%
₹783.90.35%
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message