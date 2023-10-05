RBI onboards 30 banks on UDGAM portal, covers 90% of unclaimed deposits

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Thursday said the search facility for 30 banks has been made available on UDGAM (Unclaimed Deposits - Gateway to Access information) portal on September 28, 2023, which covers around 90% of unclaimed deposits (in value terms) in Depositor Education and Awareness (DEA) Fund.

“The search facility was initially made available on the portal for seven banks and it was intimated to public that the search facility for remaining banks on the portal would be made available in a phased manner by October 15, 2023," Yogesh Dayal, Chief General Manager RBI said.

The RBI had in August 2023 launched a centralised web portal UDGAM to help people to search and claim their unclaimed deposits across multiple banks in one place.

The portal was initially launched with a search facility for seven banks: State Bank of India (SBI), Punjab National Bank (PNB), Central Bank of India, Dhanlaxmi Bank, South Indian Bank, DBS Bank India and Citibank.

Given the increasing trend in the number of unclaimed deposits, the RBI has been undertaking public awareness campaigns from time to time to sensitise the public on this matter, the RBI had said in a statement.

The web portal will aid users to identify their unclaimed deposits/ accounts and enable them to either claim the deposit amount or make their deposit accounts operative at their respective banks.

About ₹35,000 crore unclaimed deposits as of February 2023 were transferred to the RBI by public sector banks (PSBs) in respect of deposits, which were not operated for 10 years or more.

SBI tops the list of unclaimed deposits worth ₹8,086 crore, followed by PNB ₹5,340 crore, Canara Bank ₹4,558 crore and Bank of Baroda ₹3,904 crore.

The deposits remaining unclaimed for 10 years in a bank are transferred to the 'Depositor Education and Awareness' (DEA) Fund maintained by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Reserve Bank Information Technology Pvt Ltd (ReBIT), Indian Financial Technology & Allied Services (IFTAS) and participating banks have collaborated on developing the portal.

