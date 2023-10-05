RBI onboards 30 banks on UDGAM portal, covers 90% of unclaimed deposits
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Thursday said the search facility for 30 banks has been made available on UDGAM (Unclaimed Deposits - Gateway to Access information) portal on September 28, 2023, which covers around 90% of unclaimed deposits (in value terms) in Depositor Education and Awareness (DEA) Fund.