RBI open to bad bank proposals: Das

Delivering the Nani Palkhivala Memorial lecture, the RBI governor said the government and private players have to plan for it. “If there is a proposal to set up a bad bank, the RBI will look at it. We have regulatory guidelines for ARCs (asset reconstruction companies). We are open to look at any proposal to set up a bad bank. If any proposal comes, we are open to examine it," said Das.

