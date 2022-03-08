RBI opens up UPI payments to 400 mn feature phone users

T Rabi Sankar, deputy governor, RBI said that while India has made significant strides in digital payments, a large part of this digitization is getting limited to those who have smartphones. Since UPI has contributed a lot to India’s digital payments, it is important that UPI is available as an offline mode and on feature phones to take it to the next phase of development, said Sankar, which has been RBI’s efforts over the past two-three years.

