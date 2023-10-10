RBI orders Bank of Baroda to suspend further customer onboarding on ‘bob World’ mobile app
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) ordered Bank of Baroda (BoB) to suspend further customer onboarding on its ‘bob World’ mobile app with immediate effect, citing material supervisory concerns. The central bank further directed the PSU to ensure that already onboarded ‘bob World’ customers do not face any disruption on account of the suspension.